Fireworks light the sky over Cinderella Castle in Disney World. (Credit: CBS News)
Walt Disney World raises prices for its annual passes

Published: June 18, 2019 2:23 PM EDT

Get ready to dig a little deeper to pay for those Walt Disney World annual passes.  Effective today, prices just increased.

The increase comes ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in August.

Here’s the breakdown of the new Annual Pass pricing for Florida residents for the upcoming year.

  • Epcot After 4: $309 (up from $289)
  • Silver Pass: $519 (up from $479)
  • Gold Pass: $699 (up from $609)
  • Platinum Pass:  $899 (up from $749)
  • Platinum Plus Pass: $999 (up from $849)
  • Theme Park Select: $439 (no price change)
  • Weekday Select: $349 (up from $319)
  • Water Parks: $139 (up from $130)
  • Water Parks After 2: $89 (up from $79)
  • The Disney Premier Passport, which grants guests access to both parks at Disneyland Resort and all parks at Walt Disney World Resort, is now priced at $2,099, up from $1,949.

For Disney Vacation Club members, annual pass prices have increased to the following:

  • DVC Platinum Plus Pass: $999.00 (increase of $150)
  • DVC Platinum Pass: $899.00 (increase of $150)
  • DVC Gold Pass: $699.00 (increase of $90)

Click here to see all of the information related to annual passes.

