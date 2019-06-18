Walt Disney World raises prices for its annual passes

Get ready to dig a little deeper to pay for those Walt Disney World annual passes. Effective today, prices just increased.

The increase comes ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in August.

Here’s the breakdown of the new Annual Pass pricing for Florida residents for the upcoming year.

Epcot After 4: $309 (up from $289)

$309 (up from $289) Silver Pass : $519 (up from $479)

: $519 (up from $479) Gold Pass: $699 (up from $609)

$699 (up from $609) Platinum Pass: $899 (up from $749)

$899 (up from $749) Platinum Plus Pass: $999 (up from $849)

$999 (up from $849) Theme Park Select: $439 (no price change)

$439 (no price change) Weekday Select: $349 (up from $319)

$349 (up from $319) Water Parks: $139 (up from $130)

$139 (up from $130) Water Parks After 2: $89 (up from $79)

$89 (up from $79) The Disney Premier Passport, which grants guests access to both parks at Disneyland Resort and all parks at Walt Disney World Resort, is now priced at $2,099, up from $1,949.

For Disney Vacation Club members, annual pass prices have increased to the following:

DVC Platinum Plus Pass: $999.00 (increase of $150)

$999.00 (increase of $150) DVC Platinum Pass: $899.00 (increase of $150)

$899.00 (increase of $150) DVC Gold Pass: $699.00 (increase of $90)

Author: CBS