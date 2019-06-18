FILE - In this March 29, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla. Florida was a bright spot for Republicans in an otherwise bleak 2018, seemingly immune to headwinds faced by the GOP in other historic battlegrounds from President Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency. But ahead of the 2020 election, Democrats aren’t giving up hope on the Sunshine State, seeking to inject new peril to Trump’s path to another term in office. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
ORLANDO

Trump campaign holds “45 Fest” before tonight’s 2020 announcement

Published: June 18, 2019 12:49 PM EDT
Updated: June 18, 2019 12:54 PM EDT

On Tuesday, President Trump is in Orlando at the Amway Center to formally announce the launch of his 2020 campaign for president.

WINK News reporters are in Orlando covering the event known as President Trump’s “45 Fest”.

Tuesday, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the inaugural “45 Fest” at the site of the Make America Great Again rally at the Amway Center in Orlando where President Trump will announce his second term presidential run along with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence.

You can stay up to date with the action as our WINK News reporters live tweet the event.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
