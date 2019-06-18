Trump campaign holds “45 Fest” before tonight’s 2020 announcement

On Tuesday, President Trump is in Orlando at the Amway Center to formally announce the launch of his 2020 campaign for president.

WINK News reporters are in Orlando covering the event known as President Trump’s “45 Fest”.

Tuesday, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the inaugural “45 Fest” at the site of the Make America Great Again rally at the Amway Center in Orlando where President Trump will announce his second term presidential run along with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence.

Choppers flying and roads blocked outside the Amway Center in Orlando for President Trump’s 2020 campaign launch. Live coverage starting at 4 on @winknews pic.twitter.com/w7875f3bkr — Amanda Hall (@AmandaHallWINK) June 18, 2019

Writer: Lincoln Saunders