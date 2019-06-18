Swim With A Mission team to swim Bermuda Sound, raise money for St. Jude

Swimmers are diving in to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thomas Pear and Sarah Sawyers formed their Southwest Florida team Swim With a Mission to raise money for the hospital and swim around the Bermuda Sound.

“When you’re tired and you just want to quit, you start thinking of the kids and how you’re doing it for them,” Pear said.

They hope each stroke of their swims might mean another pediatric patient getting help, which makes it easier to push through long races like the 43rd Swim Around Key West they competed in as a relay team this June.

During that 13-mile trek, they raised $1,750 towards their goal of $5,000 for research on childhood cancer.

“We’ll get videos from kids thanking us too and that’s really rewarding it makes your day,” Pear said. “If we can get the $5,000 I’ll shave my head for the kids.”

“I think it’s really cool to be able to use your talents to help others and we all have our own individual and talents and things we’re good at so everyone has an opportunity to help each other,” Sawyers said.

Their motivation wakes them up before the sun rises to swim at the Fort Myers Aquatic Center, where they’re currently training for the Round the Sound Swim in October.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital seeks to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the Thomas’ vision that child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay.

The Swim With A Mission team says anyone can join them in that open water race in Bermuda this fall, or can show support for the cause in other ways by visiting their page or contacting Thomas Pear at [email protected]

Reporter: Melinda Lee

