SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks information on a Fort Myers burglary

SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks information on four men who broke into a home through a garage in Fort Myers on Tuesday morning.

Near 3 a.m., four men entered into a home on Fairview St. in Fort Myers by the entrance of an open garage door. While nothing was stolen from the house, items were moved as though the suspects were planning on picking them up later, according to the SWFL Crime Stoppers press release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the burglary suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. All tipsters will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. To submit a tip, call 1-800-780-8477, visit its website or download the P3 Tips mobile app.