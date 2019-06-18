SUMMERfest builds a bond with local kids, Collier County deputies

School resource officers with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are budding up with students this summer, keeping the kids busy over their break.

“My son,” said Kristen Pukin, “he looks forward to coming and he recognizes the same deputies and they get to know them it’s a personal touch.”

SUMMERfest pairs up local kids and youth relations deputies at the Naples Pier to go fishing. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk started the program almost a decade ago to give children the chance to hang out with deputies during summer vacation.

Jim Brown, a corporal at the CCSO, said he looks forward to SUMMERfest. Fishing gives him a chance to bond with the kids. Brown has been with CCSO for 30-years and in the schools for 22-years.

“It’s an interaction between law enforcement and the children,” Cpl. Brown said. “Interaction between parents and law enforcement.”

Those interactions lead to what deputies hope are long-lasting, trusting relationships, which helps keep our schools and community safe.

“It bleeds over into the schools,” Cpl. Brown said. “They see us out here. They see us in the schools, so they know they can come to us if they ever have anything in need.”

______

Here is a link to all of the SUMMERfest activities.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora