Register for mosquito control service in Lee County and Charlotte County

Are you experiencing a high number of mosquitoes at your home?

Lee County and Charlotte County mosquito control aircraft’s will spray for excessive mosquitoes on Monday, June 23.

The aircraft activity will be treating the mangroves along the East of the Island, Southwest of the Lighthouse and then further west with a granular treatment.

If you notice an increased number of mosquitoes in your neighborhood you can request mosquito control in Lee County asses your area. Visit the registration website here.

For Charlotte County spraying, you must register for your area to be covered on the Collier County website here.