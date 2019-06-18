Owls lie in the middle of Cape Coral’s upcoming 4th of July celebration

Driving into Cape Coral, you may have noticed a piece of grass is blocked off. Burrowing Owls have made their home right at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge.

The owls moved in steps away from the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce building. But, the owls are right in the middle of where the city is about to hold Red, White and Boom – Cape Coral’s massive 4th of July celebration.

“That’s not good,” said Gary Eads, who lives in Cape Coral. “We need to move them.”

Red, White and Boom shuts down the Cape Coral Bridge on the July 4 and is expected to bring more than 30,000 people into the city.

Jacque Cummings, a Cape Coral resident, said it is one of the most significant events in the city.

“It’s nice and there’s something for everyone,” Cummings said.

But Burrowing Owls are protected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and moving or disturbing them without permission is a crime.

A city spokesperson told WINK News its special events division is working closely with the FWC, the Environmental Resources Division and other staff to ensure Red, White and Boom can take place while following regulations to protect the owls.

The city also told us they are looking into a permit with the FWC to remove the birds from the spot. Otherwise, they will have the best spot in town to watch the fireworks.

“Let’s leave them alone,” Cummings said. “This is their natural habitat.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora