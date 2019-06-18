Man reported missing on Monday arrested on homicide charges in Lee County

On Monday, police sent out a notice asking for help locating a missing father and his 5 year old daughter, hours later he was arrested on homicide charges, and deputies are searching for the young girl.

Law enforcement says the girl is safe, but where she is, is unknown.

The death investigation is centered around an apartment complex where a man was found dead inside where the dad and daughter live.

Those who live nearby say the man seemed nice and didn’t seem like one to do this, but as for now they are concerned about the young girl.

“They’re very nice people, he’s a very nice person. Every time he comes through here with the little girl he would say hi, and how are you doing? I’m kinda worried about her because we don’t know anything. I don’t know where they are so I’m hoping he can get in contact with me so he can know what’s going on,” said neighbor Wilda Llopiz.

As of now law enforcement is investigating the incident to determine where the girl could be. The father was locked up in Lee County jail, and makes his first appearance in front of a judge at 9:30 am.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders