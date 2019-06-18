New Krispy Kreme donuts. (Credit: CBS)
Krispy Kreme is giving away new filled doughnuts for free on Saturday

One small bite for man. One giant leap for doughnut-kind!

Krispy Kreme is filling their doughnuts to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and to celebrate they are giving them away for free!

You can get your doughnut, filled with either Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme, for free on Saturday, June 22.

It is one doughnut per person. Just walk into the nearest Krispy Kreme and request your doughnut!

