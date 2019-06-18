Israel university, FGCU partner in support of the governor’s trade mission

Florida Gulf Coast University, which is already making a difference locally with its brand new “Water School,” is now stepping into the international arena.

FGCU is joining forces with Tel Aviv University in Israel. Dr. Sandra Kauanui, FGCU Institute of Entrepreneurship director, will represent the school in the governor’s trade mission. She said the possibilities of this partnership are exciting.

“The people in Israel are so innovative and creative,” Dr. Kauanui said. “Their survival depended upon them being that way.”

Dr. Kauanui told us that Israel resembles a start-up nation and FGCU’s entrepreneurship program is a start-up, too.

“We started with nothing,” Dr. Kauanui said, “We built it up. It’s grown tremendously in the last couple years.”

She said she started as an engineering student. But when she heard about the entrepreneurship program, she switched her degree.

Troy Bolivar, a Navy veteran and now studies at FGCU, is working with students half a world away and he believes it may lead to a solution to the water crisis in Southwest Florida.

“That’s a huge issue that we’ve had in Southwest Florida,” Bolivar said, “and I know that’s an issue around the world.”

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Michael Mora