Frito-Lay recalls barbecue chips that might contain milk

Frito-Lay issued a limited voluntary recall of 7 3/4 oz. bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled potato chips bags.

The products covered by this recall were distributed in retail locations in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The recalled products have both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of Aug 27, 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers “29” in the second and third position (example: x29xxxxxx) listed below the “Guaranteed Fresh” date. These numbers can be found on the right side of the front of the bag. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 63242” listed on the bottom left side of the back of the bag.

