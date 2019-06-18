FORT MYERS
Fort Myers police look for suspect accused of credit card fraud
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for your help to identify a man captured on surveillance video.
Police say he was involved in credit card fraud at the Floor & Décor at 3853 Cleveland Avenue.
The suspect fraudulently used a victim’s credit card and purchased about $10,000 worth of merchandise on Tuesday May 21.
Law enforcement asks for anyone with information to contact FMPD Detective Averill at (239) 321-7797 or[email protected].
Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting information on the P3Tips mobile app.