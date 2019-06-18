77-year-old man arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior with a 12-year-old

A Cape Coral man was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a child under 12 years of age.

According to police, they received a call about a possible sex crime on February 14.

Police say Eladio Valdes-Gortes, 77, was “involved in the criminal act” on a victim under 12. Detectives say he had been picking up the victim from school three days a week since December.

During this time, Valdes-Gortes inappropriately touched the child several times.

Valdes-Gortes was arrested and faces charges of Lewd and Lascivious behavior.

Valdes-Gortes was transferred to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders