Woman arrested in Naples for killing mother in New Hampshire

A woman is scheduled to appear in court Monday after she was arrested for killing her mother in New Hampshire and then fleeing to Naples.

On Sunday, Naples Police Department arrested Jennifer Helen Clow, 49, who had a warrant out for her arrest in the killing of her mother, Sally Miller, 72, in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

According to the arrest report, Naples PD and Collier County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of the Ramada hotel off U.S. 41 in Naples. Law enforcement arrested Clow when she left the room she was staying in.

CBS Boston (WBZ) reports, according to the N.H. attorney general, Miller was found shot dead in her home in Goffstown Friday.

Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking to extradite Clow back to the state after she appears in court.

Clow faces a charge for Second-Degree Murder.

Writer: WINK News