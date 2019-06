Fort Myers police find missing father and 5-year-old daughter

Fort Myers Police Department found a missing father and daughter who may be connected to a death investigation Monday.

According to the FMPD press release, Juan Agustin Ajqui Chach and 5-year-old Ana Ajqui Garcia were found after last being seen Saturday in Fort Myers.

The two are from Guatemala, and the father may work for a landscaping company. police said both are safe and sound.