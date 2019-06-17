Mugshot of Willie James Foust Jr. from 2017 arrest. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office.
LEE COUNTY

Man sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting FGCU student

Published: June 17, 2019 5:48 PM EDT

A man who pretended to be an Uber driver and was convicted of sexually assaulting an FGCU student is going to prison.

Willie James Foust Jr. has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be labeled as a lifetime sex offender.

In 2017, the victim got into Foust’s car thinking he was an Uber driver. Investigators say Foust sexually assaulted her and left her on the university’s campus.

Officers arrested him months later after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Writer:WINK News
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media