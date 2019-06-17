Man sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting FGCU student

A man who pretended to be an Uber driver and was convicted of sexually assaulting an FGCU student is going to prison.

Willie James Foust Jr. has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be labeled as a lifetime sex offender.

In 2017, the victim got into Foust’s car thinking he was an Uber driver. Investigators say Foust sexually assaulted her and left her on the university’s campus.

Officers arrested him months later after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Writer: WINK News