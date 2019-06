Damage to underground propane tank blocks off traffic to Barefoot Beach

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says traffic to Barefoot Beach is closed off due to a damaged propane tank.

CCSO says traffic is currently closed there because an underground propane tank on Southport Cove was damaged during a demolition project this morning and propane is spraying into the air.

CCSO, North Collier Fire Rescue and Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District are on scene.