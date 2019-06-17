Cape PD says accused killer attacked girlfriend in the past

Police say a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has been in trouble with them for attacking her before.

On Sunday, Cape Coral Police Department arrested Kyle Orr, 31, for killing his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Jessica Landor, at her apartment in south Cape Coral.

Police said they found Landor stabbed to death in her second-floor apartment on SW 47th terrace. A broken key was in the lock of her front door, and black rope was found by her feet.

Orr was found with a wound on his arm that police say was self-inflicted, as he ran away from the apartment.

Landor’s co-worker and friend, who worked with her at a salon off Del Prado for five years, said Landor and Orr met on a dating app. She hopes this tragedy serves as a warning for women using them.

Police said they had probable cause to arrest Orr for Second-Degree Murder.

Landor is pictured top right in the video thumbnail above.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein