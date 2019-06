Cape Coral approves multi-million dollar upgrade to city parks

Cape Coral plans to approve $2.9 million project to pay an engineering company to design new and upgraded parks.

Voters approved a property tax hike to raise $60 million for improvement last November, which gives the city enough money to build 11 new parks and a multi-sport park, while also adding improvements to 19 existing parks.

If you would like to view where the new parks will be you can find the locations here.