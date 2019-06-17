2-year-old drowns at family’s home in North Port

North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue responded to a confirmed child drowning Monday morning.

Police and fire rescue were at the home of a family on the 2500 block of Beaver Terrace in North Port for what is now the confirmed drowning of a 2-year-old boy.

The young boy was found in the family’s backyard pool and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but was pronounced dead.

NPPD’s criminal investigations division is actively looking into the child’s death.

Writer: WINK News