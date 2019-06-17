Teen forces child to perform sex acts, deputies say

A 14-year-old Murdock Middle School student faces felony charges, accused of performing sexual acts on a boy younger than 12-yeas-old, with at least one instance caught on video.

The victim said the crimes happened almost weekly since the start of 2019. At least one of them was caught on cell phone video.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report states the victim’s face could be seen in the video. It also said that the victim called the video a joke, trying to delete and threatening to kill himself before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. There, the victim described what happened.

Therapist Quinton Clawson worries about the long term effects.

“If left untreated,” Clawson said, “[the victim could] suffer from something such as depressive disorder, anxiety disorder.”

The 14-year-old admitted to making a mistake and apologized. The phones with the videos are now in the hands of CCSO while the victim deals with the aftermath of the crimes.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

