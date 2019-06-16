USDA announces recall for 240K pounds of El Monterey frozen wraps

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Ruiz Foods Products Inc., a Denison, Texas, company, is recalling more than 240,000 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast-wrap products containing bacon that may be contaminated with small rocks.

The recall involves El Monterey, eight-family pack of egg, potato, bacon and cheese-sauce breakfast wraps. The products have a best-if-used-by date of Jan. 17, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2020.

Recall label info:

8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

Three people have filed complaints about the rocks in the food. One person was even hurt.

USDA advises they can be returned for a full refund or to throw them out.

These products were shipped to nationwide retail locations.

For more information, see the USDA press release.

Writer: WINK News