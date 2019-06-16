University of Florida wants to embark on a growth spurt

The University of Florida wants to embark on a growth spurt.

Florida’s flagship university is hoping to spend around $2.2 billion in the next decade.

The Gainesville Sun reports the university’s capital improvement plans include a new honors college, athletic dorms, a new student health facility, academic buildings and a landscaping plan that would change the face of the university.

But getting the money will be a challenge.

University of Florida president Kent Fuchs says there isn’t enough money in the bank to make the plans happen overnight.

The growth plans coincide with the school’s efforts to become a national Top 5 public university.

Author: Associated Press