Suspects found in stolen sedan have drugs, an array of taken items

Three men were arrested for being found in a stolen car with an array of items, including drugs and stolen credit cards.

The suspects Jamarias Curry, 20, Jerry Adams, 35, James Hitchman, 32, all face charges of Possess Marijuana Under 20 Grams. Adams also faces charges of Grand Theft Auto 3rd Degree and Possess Cocaine while Hitchman also faces charges of Possess Cocaine.

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Speedway Gas Station on Golden Gate Pkwy in Naples to a sedan that was parked there for around four hours. Inside the car, were Curry in a rear passenger seat, Adams in the driver seat and Hitchman in the front passenger seat, according to the LCSO arrest report.

The deputy could smell a permeating odor of marijuana. He noticed plastic baggies, more than one with green leafy substance and another with white powder inside it. The search of the sedan found two driver’s licenses, seven debit cards, one social security card – none belonging to the suspects. Two stolen car keys and other items were found and placed into evidence.

The suspects have been taken to Naples Jail Center.