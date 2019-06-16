Splashing into special deals for Father’s Day

For all of the fathers out there, you can enjoy some fun in the sun for free. Sun Splash Water Park in Cape Coral has special deals for dads. For the first time, that includes alcohol.

Sun Splash is rolling out the red carpet for Father’s Day. On Sunday, dads can get in free with the purchase of a child or teen ticket.

Last month, Sun Splash offered a similar deal for Mother’s Day weekend and even offered drink specials on alcohol. You may remember earlier this year the City of Cape Coral okay’d the park to temporarily sell alcohol beverages.

Although the decision received mixed reviews, council members said it would bring more business to the park. Since then, it has seen an increase in their attendance.

“Attendance has been up,” said Sandie Greiner, the water park manager. “That was the overall effect I wanted alcohol sales to have is more people come to the park because we do offer it.”

The park will offer a special on Pina Coladas and other beverages for adults. Like for Mother’s Day, Sun splash also has tons of additional specials for dads.

“Mother’s Day was huge because we were doing Pina Colada specials and we’re doing that again this weekend,” Greiner said. “But I have to admit, dad’s go for the Coronas and things like that so we’ll have that also.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora