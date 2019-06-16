Seattle Seawolves defend Major League Rugby Championship with 26-23 win

Seattle Seawolves rugby team defeated San Diego Legion 26-23 Sunday to win the 2019 Major League Rugby Championship, defending its 2018 title.

The Seawolves made team and league history by claiming the MLR Championship Shield for the second year in a row, also making the Seattle team reigning league champions since league inauguration in 2018.

The Seawolves claimed victory in the final seconds of the game with a score to give them the go-ahead points needed to overcome Legion, a team that they lost to twice during the regular season.

For more about this matchup heading into the championship game, visit the MLR website.

Writer: WINK News