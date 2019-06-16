WINK NEWS
Publix announces Ragu sauce recall, fear of plastic in jars
Publix announced Mizkan America, Inc. issued a recall on Ragu pasta sauce over fears there could be pieces of plastic in it.
The recall affects the 66-oz Ragu “Old World Style” and “Tomato, Garlic & Onion” pasta sauces.
The spaghetti sauce in question was sold at Publix stores statewide.
Recall info:
- Ragú Old World Style Traditional 66oz. 10036200018003 JUN0420YU2
- Ragú Tomato Garlic and Onion 66oz. 10036200018603 JUN0520YU2 & JUN0620YU2
Anyone who bought them are being told to either throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.
For more information, visit Publix’s website.
For more information with product image labels, see the Mizkan press release.