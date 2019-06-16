Publix announces Ragu sauce recall, fear of plastic in jars

Publix announced Mizkan America, Inc. issued a recall on Ragu pasta sauce over fears there could be pieces of plastic in it.

The recall affects the 66-oz Ragu “Old World Style” and “Tomato, Garlic & Onion” pasta sauces.

The spaghetti sauce in question was sold at Publix stores statewide.

Recall info:

Ragú Old World Style Traditional 66oz. 10036200018003 JUN0420YU2

Ragú Tomato Garlic and Onion 66oz. 10036200018603 JUN0520YU2 & JUN0620YU2

Anyone who bought them are being told to either throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information, visit Publix’s website.

For more information with product image labels, see the Mizkan press release.

Writer: WINK News