Migrant children walk outside at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children a former Job Corps site that now houses them, on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. U.S. officials provided a glimpse into the South Florida facility housing more than 1,000 teen-age migrants, seeking to dispel any suggestions that children are being mistreated. The tour included dorm-style buildings where children sleep up to 12 per room in steel-framed bunk beds, and warehouse-sized, air-conditioned white tents where minors attend classes and watch movies. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Hundreds gather to protest Florida detention center for kids

Published: June 16, 2019 1:03 PM EDT

Hundreds of protesters are gathering in South Florida to protest outside a facility that has become the nation’s biggest location for detaining immigrant children.

A coalition of religious groups and immigrant advocates said Sunday they want the detention center in Homestead, Florida, closed.

Organizer Kristin Kumpf says 800 people from 22 states have RSVPed for the protest being held on Father’s Day.

Immigrant advocates have filed legal documents trying to force the Trump administration to quickly release immigrant children from a Florida detention center.

The advocates accuse the administration of violating a decades-old settlement that they say requires children to be promptly released to relatives or other sponsors, or sent to child care facilities.

Author: Associated Press
