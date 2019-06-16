Cape Coral police conducting death investigation in south Cape

A woman is confirmed dead, and a suspect is in custody.

Cape Coral Police Department is on scene of a death investigation in south Cape Coral Sunday night.

Police are responding to the scene on the 800 block of SW 47th Terrace.

Crime tape is up near the residences.

It has not been determined if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

“That is being investigated to determine if they were either related or they knew each other,” CCPD Lt. Allan Kolak said. “At this point in time, we don’t know exactly.”

Lee County Domestic Animal Services is also on scene rescuing pets from the scene.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

