Roadway clear after crash on Alico Rd. near U.S. 41

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on Alico Center Road and Alico Road in San Carlos Park Saturday.

The scene is just east of U.S. 41.

All lanes are clear.

A trauma alert helicopter was on scene to take a crash victim to the hospital.

We know a power pole was damaged in the crash. Crews were on scene to make repairs.

Writer: WINK News