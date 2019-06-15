Credit: Google Maps. Writer:WINK News Published: June 15, 2019 8:11 PM EDT Updated: June 15, 2019 9:00 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Crashes clear on MM 141, 142 NB I-75 in Lee County Mistrial declared in deadly 2017 East Naples hit-and-run case COLLIER COUNTY Road clear after crash on northbound I-75 east of SR-29 Published: June 15, 2019 8:11 PM EDT Updated: June 15, 2019 9:00 PM EDT Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Alligator Alley portion of northbound I-75 mile marker 75 in Collier County Saturday. The crash was just east of State Road 29. According to FHP, the roadblock is clear. Writer:WINK News SHARE