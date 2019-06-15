Credit: Google Maps.
COLLIER COUNTY

Road clear after crash on northbound I-75 east of SR-29

Published: June 15, 2019 8:11 PM EDT
Updated: June 15, 2019 9:00 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Alligator Alley portion of northbound I-75 mile marker 75 in Collier County Saturday.

The crash was just east of State Road 29.

According to FHP, the roadblock is clear.

Writer:WINK News
