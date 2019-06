Flooding: S Barfield Dr reopens on Marco Island

Marco Island Police Department tweeted an alert for street flooding Saturday.

All roadways are back open.

Marco PD advises drivers to be cautious of water on roadways.

All #marcoisland roadways are open – continue to be cautious of water on roadway. — Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) June 15, 2019

Writer: WINK News