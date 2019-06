Boil water notice in Cape Coral after water main break

City of Cape Coral announced a large water main break interrupting water service Saturday near near SW 52nd Street and Skyline Boulevard.

The city posted on its Facebook page water is being restored, and a boil water notice is in effect for any properties that may have experienced an interruption in service.

More information on boil water notices is available on the city’s FAQs page.

MORE: Frequently Asked Questions: Boil Water Notice

Writer: WINK News