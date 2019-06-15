1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Costco in California

One person was killed and two others were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a Costco store in Southern California, authorities said. The suspected gunman was taken into custody and hospitalized. Police have not identified him.

Witnesses said the gunfire started when two men got into an argument at the store in Corona, which is located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles. The gunfire sent shoppers racing for the exits and ducking for cover.

The Corona Police Department said officers arrived at the scene around 7:45 p.m. local time on Friday. They said an off-duty officer from another agency was injured in the shooting.

“From my understanding, from some people we talked to, there was apparently an argument inside. Some type of argument that ensued into a gun battle,” Lt. Jeff Edwards told reporters.

Edwards said from his understanding, the shooting was not a domestic dispute.

Witnesses told CBS Los Angeles they heard seven or eight gunshots when the violence erupted.

“If I saw any kids or women, everyone was grabbing them and making sure they were OK first before anything else,” one worker said. “Employees were looking after each other. Making sure we had a silent headcount as we were running out, as best as we can.”

Author: JUSTIN CARISSIMO/ CBS News