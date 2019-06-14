Toronto Raptors win first NBA title with 114-110 victory

The Toronto Raptors won a wild game 114-110 against Golden State Warriors in Oakland for their first NBA title.

The leading team switched throughout the game, with the Raptors clinging to a one-point lead with 18 seconds left. The Raptors sunk a one-shot technical with 0.9 seconds remaining, pushing them up by two.

Klay Thompson was injured in the third quarter, landing awkwardly on his leg while trying to dunk. There was no word on on severity of the injury. Thompson registered 30 points to lead all scorers before leaving the game.

The Warriors were already without Kevin Durant, out with a ruptured Achilles that left the team fielding some criticism about the risk he was taking by returning to the series while already dealing with a lower-leg injury.

Author: CBS News