Photos show totaled car involved in crash that killed 12-year-old

We got the exclusive look at photos of a car family friends say hit and killed 12-year-old Alana Tamplin in North Fort Myers in January. The car has a cracked windshield, a dent and a mirror hanging by a wire.

We learned law enforcement could wrap up the investigation any day now.

“It’s such a bad accident for an 87-pound, little girl to be hit and to cause that much damage,” Christy-Lee Iwanow said. “It really just took my breath away.”

Iwanow and her husband run an auto body shop in North Fort Myers. Iwanow is now an administrator for the North Fort Myers benches group that took off after the death of Alana and Cape Coral 8-year-old Layla Aiken.

“The point of impact was so hard that it actually buckled the hood under,” Iwanow said. “And it even pushed the fender back into the door.”

Iwanow took a good look at the pictures of the banged-up car, totaling what it would cost to fix it.

“It’s a total of $3458.19,” Iwanow said. “And that’s before you find any of the underneath brackets that are bent or may need to be replaced.”

Th driver accused of hitting Alana left the scene but then returned. Currently, there are no arrests for the hit-and-run.

“You left two children on the side of the road and her best friend to become an adult in that moment,” said. “The price, it doesn’t matter. But it makes a good point to know how excessive the damages were.”

Florida Highway Patrol told us to anticipate the report in Alana’s case to be completed soon. Family and friends eagerly await an arrest and justice for Alana.

Reporter: Brooke Silverang

Writer: Jack Lowenstein