North Fort Myers 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers say they are asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down an armed suspect who robbed a North Fort Myers 7-Eleven early Firday morning.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 a.m., an unidentified suspect, wearing all black clothing and a multicolored mask, entered the 7-Eleven, located at 17930 N. Tamiami Trail, demanding cash.

He immediately pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the two clerks, before jumping the counter and striking one of the employees in the face. In fear for her life, the second clerk opened the cash register and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the scene after receiving the money.

The man is described as being approximately 5’8” to 5’10” with a thin build. Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders