LCSO investigating a shooting at Lago Del Sol apartments in Fort Myers

The Lago Del Sol apartment complex in Clear Lake is shut down right now due to a shooting that took place within the complex.

Law enforcement was investigating one particular car inside the apartments, and once they complete that, they say they will clear the scene.

About half a dozen deputies were on scene early this morning when the shooting first happened, but it has mostly cleared up since then.

Trust WINK News to have the latest on this investigation as we learn more.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders