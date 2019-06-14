Jury deliberates deadly 2017 East Naples hit-and-run case

The court awaits a verdict from the jury in a trial for a man accused of killing a teenager in a hit-and-run crash 18 months ago.

A jury in Collier County is deliberating the case against Pedro Silva-Diaz Friday, accused of hitting 13-year-old Shayden Colvin on his bike and killing him in East Naples in 2017.

The jury has to decide whether Diaz knew he hit Colvin or not. Diaz said he did not. Prosecutors argue that’s impossible.

Colvin’s family hopes for justice as emotions ran high during closing arguments of the trial.

Attorney Mara Marzano with the prosecution described Shayden Cane Colvin as “a child, a son, a brother, a grandchild, a scout, a friend and so much more,” in court Friday.

Marzano told the jury the headlights on Diaz’s car worked, the intersection was clear, and video shows he stopped soon after the crash.

“He was more concerned with his own problems, the things that he was worried about — drinking beer, the fact that he doesn’t have a driver’s license,” Marzano said. “He was more worried about protecting himself.”

Diaz’s defense attorney argued Colvin’s tragic death does not mean a crime was committed.

“Things happen in life,” Attorney Lee Hollander said. “Unfortunately, we have no control.”

Hollander argues Diaz did not know he hit Colvin. Instead, Diaz thought the tire in his car had a nail in it. Hollander also claimed Colvin was not in the crosswalk where Diaz is accused of hitting and killing Colvin.

“Ms. Marzano’s initial comment that Mr. Colvin was crossing the crosswalk — other than Ms. Marzano saying that — did you hear that from anyone else?” Hollander asked the jury in court.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Jack Lowenstein