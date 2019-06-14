Judge sets October date for Teresa Sievers murder trial

The judge has set a date for the start of the Teresa Sievers murder trial. Mark Sievers is the man accused orchestrating the of killing of his wife, Teresa, along with long-time friend Curtis Wayne Wright Jr, and Jimmy Ray Rodgers.

The judge ruled Friday that the trial will begin October 1, with jury selection. But before that happens a pretrial conference will take place on Aug. 22. The defense attorney also has depositions scheduled to speak with Dr. James Downs, Tom Matthews, and Christopher Robinson.

Sievers was wheeled into the pretrial conference in a wheelchair.

Teresa Sievers, 46, was found dead on June 29, 2015. Mark Sievers, along with Wright, 47, Rodgers, 25, was arrested in connection with the killing. Rodgers was brought to Lee County on Tuesday after serving six months in federal prison for a probation violation in an unrelated gun case.

Wright, the other man charged in connection to the brutal murder, took a plea deal, which requires him to testify against Sievers and Rodgers.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders