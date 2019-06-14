Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Barbara B. Mann in September

PFM and JS Touring announced today that Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW in September.

The official date is September 6 and the show will be at 7 pm.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. He now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21 at 10AM at the Box Office, online at www.bbmannpah.com or call (239) 481-4849

WHAT: Jerry Seinfeld

WHEN: Friday, September 6 at 7:00PM*

WHERE: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, June 21 at 10:00AM

TICKETS: Tickets start at: $70*

Writer: Lincoln Saunders