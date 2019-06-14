Here are 5 ways to show your patriotism on Flag Day 2019

1. Learn the proper way to display and handle the flag

Today is actually part of a larger patriotic celebration — Flag Week — during which police stations, fire departments and schools are urged to display the flag and government buildings are required to. Join in by flying the red, white and blue outside your home. Just be aware that flag etiquette requires that no other flag can be flown higher than the national flag and that the flag cannot touch the ground or any surfaces beneath it.

For more guidelines on displaying and handling the national flag, check the US Flag Code

2. Enjoy a parade

Hundreds of Flag Day parades, concerts and other events are being held across the country to celebrate the holiday. Philadelphia’s annual Stripes and Stars Festival , which also commemorates the US Army’s anniversary, will include a flag-raising ceremony, a parade, a skydiving performance and a naturalization ceremony for new citizens.

Many other cities and towns also are hosting events to commemorate veterans and military families. All these events need volunteers, so it may not be too late to make your Flag Day extra meaningful by pitching in.

3. Visit a history museum

An exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Some history museums have Flag Day-themed programming and exhibitions to contextualize the significance of the holiday. The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia is debuting a collection of 40 historic 13-star US flags representing the 13 original colonies. The exhibit runs through July 21.

Look into programming at your local museum and educate yourself about the day’s cultural significance.

4. Pay your respects

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.

5. Pick your favorite state or alternative flag