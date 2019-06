Hall of famer Sanders hosts football showcase in Lee County

“Prime Time” was back in the 239 this week.

Deion Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former North Fort Myers football star, held a 7-on-7 showcase in Lee County for high school football players from Southwest Florida and players from Texas.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK Sports Reporter Andrew Keesee.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee