Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida Friday, following through with the campaign promise he made to sign this ban into law.

MORE: SB 162 – Federal immigration Enforcement

“This is about the rule of law,” DeSantis said. “It’s also about public safety.”

The new law requires local authorities to work with the federal government for any cases involving people here illegally in local jurisdictions.

Opponents say it’s a scare tactic that will divide people.

“I think all it does is make people scared and divide our state at a time we should be coming together,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D-Fla.) said.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said the move is necessary to keep our communities safe.

“In Collier County, there won’t be change to what deputies are involved in,” Rambosk said.

The requirements of the state law are practices already kept at CCSO.

Opponents of the new law said it will lead to more arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants, including those stopped for minor offense. Meanwhile, supporters say it’s about safety.

“If you want to do something, you do it legally and by the law ,” said James Gilligan in Cape Coral.

For Angela Solis, who immigrated to the United States, she believes the law means well in principle; however, she also thinks it could hurt more than help the immigrant crisis in state and nationwide.

“If you are here in the country doing the right thing, you should have nothing to worry about,” said Solis in Spanish translated to English.

It is now illegal for law enforcement in the state to disobey federal immigration authority in any case within the state dealing with illegal immigration.

The new law does have protection for immigrants — those who are crime victims and witnesses.

“The new law is important for all of the safety of Florida,” Rambosk said.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Jack Lowenstein