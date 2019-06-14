FSW hold Instant Decision Days for students at all locations, waives all application fees

According to a press release, all Florida SouthWestern State College locations will hold Instant Decision Days throughout June, and the application fees will be waived for Instant Decision Days attendees.

FSW says prospective students can attend and meet experts who will guide them in completing an admissions application; submitting transcripts, residency and financial aid documents; and scheduling testing and orientation dates.

Prospective students can also meet with an adviser and learn more about enrollment steps, adaptive services, registration, financial aid options and completing the FAFSA.

If you are attending you should bring a photo ID, residency and supporting documents, official transcripts from high school and any prior college in a sealed envelope, and documents needed for a financial aid application if being completed during the event.

Instant Decision Days are scheduled at the following FSW campuses:

• FSW Thomas Edison Campus – 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers

10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 27

• FSW Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda

10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12; Tuesday, June 18; and Wednesday, June 26

• FSW Collier Campus, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples

10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, June 14

• FSW Hendry/Glades Curtis Center, 1092 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle

1-6 p.m. on Monday, June 24

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance. For questions, call FSW’s Office of Admissions at 239-489-9054

Writer: Lincoln Saunders