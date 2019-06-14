Fort Myers man arrested for threatening to kill minorities

Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested convicted felon Joshua John Leff, 40, of Fort Myers Friday for threats he made in writing to kill minority groups.

According to FDLE, investigators began looking into Leff after they were tipped of Leff’s activity online, using an alias and posting statements and videos inciting violence against minority groups on social media websites.

“Leff espoused hatred toward several minority groups, threatened violence against those who disagreed with him and encouraged followers to start a race war,” according to the FDLE report.

FDLE responded to Leff’s home in Fort Myers and found guns, ammunition, handgun holsters and two .380 magazines.

Leff faces charges for Possession Of Weapon (Or Ammo by Convicted United States Felon) and Intimidation (Send Written Threat To Kill).

Leff is in custody at Lee County Jail with no set bond.

His case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

Writer: WINK News