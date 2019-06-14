Driver flees scene after causing crash that closed down I-75 in Alligator Alley

The southbound lanes on I-75 in Alligator Alley were shut down early Friday morning after a two vehicle crash near mile marker 81.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling east on the inside lane of I-75 as another vehicle was also traveling east on the inside lane of I-75.

The lead vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and collided with the guardrail, which led to the following vehicle to crash into the backside of the lead vehicle.

Only minor injuries were sustained.

FHP says the driver of the lead vehicle was not located on scene.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders