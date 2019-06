Crashes clear on MM 141, 142 NB I-75 in Lee County

Florida Highway Patrol is responded to two separate car crashes on northbound I-75 mile markers 141 and 142 just north of Palm Beach Boulevard in Lee County.

According to FHP, roadblock is clear at MM 141. The scene was just north of the exit for Palm Beach Blvd.

The roadblock at MM 142 is also clear. The scene was on the bridge leading to Bayshore Road.

FHP did not report injuries in either crash.

Writer: WINK News