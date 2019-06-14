Crashes a mile apart on northbound I-75 in Lee County

Florida Highway patrol is responding to two separate car crashes on northbound I-75 mile markers 141 and 142 just north of Palm Beach Boulevard in Lee County.

According to FHP, there is a roadblock in two northbound, right lanes near the crash on MM 141. The scene is just north of the exit for Palm Beach Blvd.

The crash on MM 142 has a roadblock in the right lane. The scene is on the bridge leading to Bayshore Road.

FHP is not reporting injuries in either crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Writer: WINK News