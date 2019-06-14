Baby dies two months after being cut from slain mother’s womb

After nearly two months on life support, Marlen Ochoa’s baby, Yovanny Lopez, has died. Yovanny was cut from his mother’s womb, after two women strangled her to steal her baby.

Family spokeswoman Julie Contreras said Yovanny died in his father’s arms Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time,” family spokeswoman Julie Contreras announced on Facebook on Friday.

Contreras said the family will have a private funeral for Yovanny.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, 24-year-old Desiree, were formally indicted earlier this week for first-degree murder and aggravated battery in Ochoa’s slaying. The elder Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide.

Prosecutors have said the two plotted for weeks to kill Ochoa and steal her baby.

According to police and prosecutors, the pair strangled Ochoa at their home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on April 23, and then the elder Figueroa cut Yovanny from Ochoa’s womb, and passed him off as her own when she went to Christ Medical Center.

The baby’s real identity was not revealed for three weeks, after police investigating Ochoa’s disappearance conducted a DNA test on the baby and confirmed he is Ochoa’s. Detectives later found Ochoa’s body stuffed in a trash can at the Figueroas’ home.

Yovanny had been on life support at Advocate Christ Medical Center since the Figueroa’s brought him there.

The defendants are due back in court June 26.